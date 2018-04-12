Hi Fly Keeps Growing: Two Brand-New Airbus A330-200s Expected This Summer

MIAMI — Portuguese wet-lease airline, Hi Fly, will add this summer to its fleet two brand-new Airbus A330-200s. Both planes are currently in Toulouse at its final assembly stage and are expected to be delivered in June and July 2018, respectively.

The two A330-200s, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines, will feature a two-class cabin configuration that will seat 274 passengers: 18 in Business class and 256 Economy class. The 2-aisle cabin will have each seat equipped with RAVE Centric, the latest In-seat AVOD In-Flight Entertainment System.

According to Paulo Mirpuri, the airline’s President, “We are putting a great effort towards enhancing the aircraft and onboard features, so to offer our clients the best possible product as we always strive to do.”

Last week, Hi Fly announced the acquisition of two ex-Singapore Airlines A380s, which were retired after ten years of operation.

The fate of these two planes remained uncertain. As mentioned in numerous forums, there was a strong likelihood that the A380s were to be potentially scrapped for parts.

According to Mirpuri, the acquisition of the A380 “has been part of our company’s plans for a while.” However, increasing rumors suggested that Hi Fly wanted to purchase these two planes to substantially add capacity to its diversified fleet, and cater to airlines that need peak season capacity at the lowest possible cost.

Currently, Hi Fly operates a fleet of 15 widebody A330s and A340s.