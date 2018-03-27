Hi Fly to Receive a New Airbus A330-900neo

MIAMI — The airline specialized in wet lease, Hi Fly, announced it is to receive its first Airbus A330-900neo from the ten ordered next June 2019.

In addition, the carrier shared in a statement that it will renew the entire Airbus A330 fleet for the upcoming years: “The investment reflects the company’s intent to fly modern, efficient and environmentally-friendly aircraft.”

The aircraft are expected to be equipped with the new Rolls Royce Trent 7000 engines, which have a range over 6.500 nautical miles. Also, it will seat 365 passengers in a three-class configuration: Business Class, Premium Economy, and Standard Economy.

However, Hi Fly said that upon client demand the configuration could be changed at short notice to a full economy version with a seating capacity of 415 passengers.

Hi Fly President, Paulo Mirpuri, said:

The selection of the new Airbus A330-900neo model reflects Hi Fly’s commitment towards innovation and sustainability. It meets our utmost priority in offering the best product in class to our worldwide clientele. The A330neo that will be launched first time ever by Airbus this year is a significantly more advanced aircraft than the current generation, with much lower fuel burn and carbon emissions. This is excellent news for Hi Fly, for our client airlines and governments, for their passengers and for the environment. A triple win.

The European airline operates a large fleet of Airbus A330’s and A340’s, exclusively available for wet lease worldwide.