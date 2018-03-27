Airways Magazine

Hi Fly to Receive a New Airbus A330-900neo

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Hi Fly to Receive a New Airbus A330-900neo

Airbus

Hi Fly to Receive a New Airbus A330-900neo
March 27
11:44 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — The airline specialized in wet lease, Hi Fly, announced it is to receive its first Airbus A330-900neo from the ten ordered next June 2019.

In addition, the carrier shared in a statement that it will renew the entire Airbus A330 fleet for the upcoming years: “The investment reflects the company’s intent to fly modern, efficient and environmentally-friendly aircraft.”

READ MORE: TAP Portugal to Become Launch Customer for the Airbus A330-900neo

The aircraft are expected to be equipped with the new Rolls Royce Trent 7000 engines, which have a range over 6.500 nautical miles. Also, it will seat 365 passengers in a three-class configuration: Business Class, Premium Economy, and Standard Economy.

However, Hi Fly said that upon client demand the configuration could be changed at short notice to a full economy version with a seating capacity of 415 passengers.

READ MORE: TAP Portugal Pilots Fly New A330-900neo For The First Time

Hi Fly President, Paulo Mirpuri, said:

The selection of the new Airbus A330-900neo model reflects Hi Fly’s commitment towards innovation and sustainability. It meets our utmost priority in offering the best product in class to our worldwide clientele. The A330neo that will be launched first time ever by Airbus this year is a significantly more advanced aircraft than the current generation, with much lower fuel burn and carbon emissions. This is excellent news for Hi Fly, for our client airlines and governments, for their passengers and for the environment. A triple win.

The European airline operates a large fleet of Airbus A330’s and A340’s, exclusively available for wet lease worldwide.

131
Tags
A330-900neoAirbus A330-900neoHi Fly

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I've found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I'm also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.