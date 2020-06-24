Airways Magazine

Hi Air Purchases Two ATR 72 Aircraft

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • IATA Proposes Quarantine Alternatives MIAMI – In a press release earlier today, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) advised governments against imposing quarantine regulations for travelers, stating that these cause the travel and tourism...
  • 40% of Pilots in Pakistan Have Fake Licenses LONDON – Pakistani Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan broke the shocking news that around 40% of Pilots in Pakistan have fake pilot licenses. The startling news about the ‘fake’ Pilots...
  

Hi Air Purchases Two ATR 72 Aircraft

Hi Air Purchases Two ATR 72 Aircraft
June 24
14:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – As part of its network expansion plans, South Korean regional airline Hi Air (4H) has purchased two ATR 72-500 aircraft, according to the ATR manufacturer.

The carrier was launched in December 2019 and already has two ATR planes in its fleet. The new deliveries will take place in August and October.

ATR did not mention in its statement the cost of the purchase; however, its Senior Vice President Commercial, Fabrice Vautier did bring up the importance of the jets acquisition for the improvement of domestic market.

Photo: Hi Air.

The ATR-72-500: a key aircraft

Vautier stated that regional connectivity is more vital than ever during this times, which is why it will be resilient. He added that this aviation segment has a key role to play in offering solutions amid the current crisis.

Regarding ATR 72-500 model, it burns 40% less fuel and emits 40% less CO2 than a comparable short-haul jet. According to Vautier, the aircraft has the “right blend of economics and operational versatility” to support carriers.

Furthermore, the performance of the jet will imply a more sustainable industry, especially during global recovery and post-COVID-19 times.

Photo: Hi Air.

Network expansion for Hi Air

According to the airline’s CEO, HyungKwan Youn, the selection and purchase of the first two ATR 72-500 aircraft last year to begin operations was important for 4H’s early success.

As the model proved to be “efficient, reliable” and offered passengers a “good in-flight experience,” the company decided to add two more jets to its fleet to increase its network.

During the pandemic, the carrier was able to maintain its operations. For the summer, it plans to launch services on five domestic routes, according to the statement.

Beyond the dismal 2020, the increment of 4H’s fleet will allow the company to expand its offering during its first year in the market.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
ATRATR 72-500Hi Air
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Sofia Marrero

Sofia Marrero

Journalist and lover of traveling and historical events. I’m fascinated by sustainability alternatives and customer service improvements. Flying and seeing everything from the skies is better if you are drinking coffee and reading a good book.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0