MIAMI – Lithuanian charter and wet-lease carrier, Heston Airlines (HN) which came into operations earlier this year, is already expecting to commence wide-body operations soon.

The country of Lithuania has a long history of charter and leasing airlines that have come and gone. Some of which exist today are Avion Express (X9), Getjet (GW), and now HN.

Heston currently operates three Airbus A320-200, one of which (LY-FJI) made its first flight a few days ago and the other being LY-VUT and LY-NZL. The airline recently announced that it plans to bring in the Airbus A330-200F (Zero LOPA) in quarter 3 of 2021 to focus and meet ACMI and charter cargo demands.

Photo: Heston Airlines

What Does Heston Offer?

Long or short-term aircraft wet lease services for airlines with customized on-board services and/ or livery. HN provides its aircraft with perfectly maintained (ACMI), fully insured, and an experienced crew.

services for airlines with customized on-board services and/ or livery. HN provides its aircraft with perfectly maintained (ACMI), fully insured, and an experienced crew. Full charter programs for airlines and tour operators, with localized implementation, including a local crew and tailored onboard services for single flights or seasonal projects.

for airlines and tour operators, with localized implementation, including a local crew and tailored onboard services for single flights or seasonal projects. Ad-hoc flight with instant quoting and fast dispatching for any unplanned situation.

with instant quoting and fast dispatching for any unplanned situation. Special cargo projects. HN is able to offer an A320 aircraft with a zero seat configuration, to accommodate any freight volume and cargo flexibility needs.

The Heston group comprises Heston Aviation and Heston MRO. HN is headquartered in Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania.