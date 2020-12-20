MIAMI – Heston Airlines, an upstart Lithuanian carrier, has secured an Airbus A320 aircraft, which it will take delivery of in the first quarter of 2021.

One aircraft, a 16.9-year-old Airbus A320-200 with registration ES-LAA, has been flown to Vilnius (VNO), Lithuania and will be registered LY-FJI upon delivery.

Another aircraft, a 17.3-year-old Airbus A320-200 with the registration LZ-GNF, is currently parked at Shannon (SNN), Ireland and awaiting delivery to VNO, where it will be registered as LY-NZL.

Airbus A320 Photo: Airways, Airbus

A Lithuanian Upstart

Heston Airlines, having yet to receive an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) in Lithuania, is set to become both a wet-leasing and charter operation. Following the deliveries of the aircraft, the airline plans to start operating in April 2021.

While there is much yet to unfold, it will be interesting to see how Heston Airlines fares when it begins operating later this year.

Featured image: Heston Airlines Airbus A320-200 Rendering Photo: ch-aviation, Heston Airlines

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.