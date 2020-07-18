Helvetic Airways Introduces POP-UP Network

LONDON – Swiss regional airline Helvetic Airways (2L) is adapting to the new situation in the aviation industry by launching an innovative network of routes.

Instead of a traditional network with the same frequency of flights, the carrier is being flexible and innovative with its operations.

Helvetic POP-UP flights are an opportunity for its Swiss and international customers to visit a unique selection of high-end destinations, all bookable at short notice and in compliance with strict hygiene measures.

If travel restrictions mean that a route has to be changed, 2L can be very flexible in how they go about it.

Helvetic Airways Embraer ERJ190-E2

Start of POP-UP flights

The first Helvetic POP-UP flight will be run in collaboration with Meersicht, specialists in travel to south-eastern Europe, and the Chedi Lustica Bay Hotel from July 24 to 26.

The destination is Tivat, Montenegro. In these challenging times, Montenegro welcomes the initiative launched by Helvetic Airways (2L) and its dynamic response to the market situation.

There are no direct flights to these two destinations from Zurich. Thus, 2L will whisk its passengers away to these dream destinations in just under two hours.

Helvetic Airways Embraer ERJ190-E2 reg. HB-AZA taxing for take off.

Flight Schedule

Helvetic scheduled flights are as follows:

Flight 2L8164 24/07/2020 ZRH 10:00 TIV 11:50

Flight 2L8165 26/07/2020 TIV 18:00 ZRH 20:00

Flight 2L8140 27/07/2020 ZRH 10:00 BWK 11:35

Flight 2L8141 30/07/2020 BWK 16:30 ZRH 18:15

All destinations are served by the flagship aircraft of the 2L fleet: the latest generation of the environmentally friendly Embraer E190-E2.

Two other POP-UP destinations, Dubrovnik and Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, will be added to the Helvetic network in August.

Helvetic Airways Embraer ERJ190-E1 taxing for take off.

About Helvetic Airways

The airline provides a range of short- and medium-haul air services from its Zurich base. L2 uses its Embraer E190-E1 and -E2 aircraft fleet for scheduled, wet-lease and charter flights.

Eight 2L Embraer E190s are currently operated on behalf of Swiss International Air Lines (LX) under a long-term wet-lease agreement.

The 2L workforce amounts to 450 employees. The company also has its own maintenance hangar and operation at Zurich Airport (ZRH), which is home to its head office.

In addition, the airline has been working closely with Horizon Swiss Flight Academy AG, which is based in Kloten, Switzerland, since 2008. Both companies are part of the Helvetic Airways Group, based in Freienbach, Switzerland.