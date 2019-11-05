Helvetic Airways Takes Delivery Of First Embraer E190-E2

MIAMI — Zurich-based, Helvetic Airways, took delivery of the first of 12 Embraer E190-E2 series aircraft the airline expects to receive.

Helvetic Airways can trace its routes back to 2003 when the carrier operated just one Fokker 100 flying to three destinations. Through the next 15 years, the airline would become a well-respected name in both the charter and low-cost markets.

The airline has often worked closely with Swiss International Airlines to provide additional capacity and aircraft on a wet-lease agreement, especially into performance-restricted airports such as Geneva and Zurich to London City Airport.

Helvetic Airways Fokker 100

Helvetic Airways was the last mainstream carrier to operate the Fokker 100 within Europe, with the last example being retired in early 2019.

In 2014, as the Austrian airline, Niki, began to streamline operations a number of the Embraer E190 series became available and that spelled the beginning of the end for the classic Fokker 100 and the foundations for the relationship between Embraer and Helvetic that has stood the test of time to today.

In September of 2018, Helvetic signed an agreement with Embraer to purchase 12 E190-E2 aircraft the long awaited successor to the original E190 variant.

The E190-E2 variant has been designed to refresh the older E-Jet and offers airlines and passengers alike, increased comfort, performance and green credentials. The common flight deck and mechanical design allow crews to be trained in just two and a half days to operate the new aircraft.

Helvetic Airways E190-E2

Helvetic Airways CEO, Tobias Pogorevc, seemed pleased to have achieved this milestone. “After more than eighteen intensive months,” he commented, “it’s a sense of accomplishment that we feel most today.”

“With the E190-E2, Helvetic Airways is entering a truly new era. Our state-of-the-art twinjet will make us one of Embraer’s leading European operators. And it gives us just the modern and environmentally friendly aircraft we need to continue our development,” he added.

“As the only Swiss airline to operate Embraer aircraft, Helvetic Airways already stands out from the competition,” said Martyn Holmes, Vice President Europe, Russia & Central Asia, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

“And, with our state-of-the-art E190-E2, it now has the perfect aircraft, in terms of environmental sustainability and to maximize the profitability of its flight operations.”

Today, the Swiss carrier operates a fleet of 11 Embraer 190 and the recently delivered E190-E2.