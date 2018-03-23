Hawaiian & Japan Airlines To Commence Codesharing Agreements

LONDON — Hawaiian & Japan Airlines have announced an agreement to commence codesharing on their ticket sales. The agreement is to start from March 25th and will offer onward connections to Japan Airlines’ Network of over 30 domestic cities and 11 international destinations as well as Hawaiian’s offering of flight connections throughout the Island chains.

“We’re excited to extend our reach in Japan and welcome new guests onboard Hawaiian so they may experience our hospitality and the unique charm of our islands,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines.

“We’re also thrilled to offer Hawaiʻi residents the ability to earn HawaiianMiles while travelling to popular cities beyond our gateways including Fukuoka, Nagoya and Okinawa,” Ingram added.

“We look forward to providing a seamless customer experience through this partnership with Hawaiian Airlines. As we embrace the challenge to deliver convenient travel options to our mutual customers, this is just the start of a successful relationship we envision with Hawaiian,” said Yoshiharu Ueki, president of Japan Airlines.

As mentioned in their press release, Phase One includes the following:

Access to 36 domestic and 11 international destinations (subject to government approval) within JAL’s network, as well as all Japan-Hawaii flights.

Access to Hawaiian’s robust neighbour island network of approximately 170 daily flights.

Hawaiian Airlines’ inclusion into JAL’s JALPAK offers guests more options on tour packages between Japan and Hawai‘i beginning April 2.

Ability to earn HawaiianMiles and JAL Mileage Bank credit on codeshare flights, including non-stop flights between Honolulu and Nagoya and Sapporo.

Reciprocal lounge benefits.

Convenient connections and an improved guest experience following Hawaiian’s relocation to Terminal 2, adjacent to JAL, at Tokyo Narita Airport beginning March 25.

This codesharing agreement has come following the years of Hawaii-Japanese connections becoming more popular. Hawaiian has carried over 3 million customers via the gateways of Haneda, Narita, Sapporo and Osaka respectively. Japan Airlines had their fair share as well by transporting over 1 million travellers between Japan and Hawaii in 2017.

This codeshare is a new and fresh agreement with Japan due to Hawaiian discontinuing their agreements with All Nippon Airways as the future A380s that the Japanese Carrier is to receive will be covering the same routes. Furthermore, with Japan Airlines having a Joint Venture with American Airlines, this code-share with Hawaiian links up significantly in providing onward links to domestic destinations within the American Airlines portfolio.