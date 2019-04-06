Hawaiian Airlines Inaugurates Nonstop Flights To Boston (+Photos)

BOSTON — Direct flights from the East Coast of the United States to Hawaii are few and far between. Delta and United have both a direct flight from Atlanta and Newark, respectively, with a Boeing 767, and Hawaiian with an Airbus A330 from JFK. All other flights are connected through West Coast cities.

But starting today Hawaiian is bringing another direct flight to the northeast with the introduction of the longest nonstop domestic service in US history, as flights between Boston (BOS) and Honolulu (HNL) commence.

New Englanders will now be able to experience the airline’s Hawaiian hospitality and cuisine.

Hawaiian Airlines launched five-day a weekly service with hopes of increasing to daily. The flight leaving BOS at 8 am coming in just over 11 hours westbound and clocking in at 5,095 miles.

The return flight to BOS, eastbound, is just under 10 hours.

The route is flown by the airlines’ widebody Airbus A330-200. Hawaiian has the Boeing 787-9 on order and, according to CEO Peter Ingram, could be used on the long haul route sometime after 2021

“There is nowhere on Earth like Hawai’i, and we are bringing our islands closer than ever to Boston with nonstop service,” said Ingram.

“Hawaiian is a unique airline because we have represented Hawai’i for nearly a century while flying people to, from and between the Hawaiian Islands. Each one of our routes starts or ends in the Aloha State. We look forward to sharing our warm hospitality with our New England guests whose vacation starts the minute they check in and step onto our plane,” he said.

In addition to the starting of the BOS-HNL service, Hawaiian Airlines also cemented their relationship with JetBlue.

JetBlue CEO, Robin Hayes, was on hand for the inaugural festivities where he had a gift exchange with Ingram.

Hawaiian’s expanded codeshare with Boston’s largest airline lets customers earn and redeem TrueBlue points on Hawaiian flights.

The relationship also opens a plethora of new cities with connections through Boston, including Washington, D.C. (DCA), Pittsburgh (PIT), Philadelphia (PHL), Baltimore (BWI), Cleveland (CLE), and Detroit (DTW)—all of which currently cannot connect to Hawaii through JetBlue in New York.

No other JetBlue focus cities are being considered at this time by Hawaiian, said Ingram .

In addition to vacations, the route opens economic and cultural opportunities. The seafood industry, important in both states, will benefit.

Onboard Flight HA89, as it departed Boston for Hawaii, nearly one-and-a-half tons of live lobster were carried. Hawaiian fish and produce will also be regularly flown to New England

Boston was the largest U.S. market without nonstop service to Hawaii. With this new route, Hawaiian Airlines’ global network continues to grow, seeking to expand and connect with partner carriers, such as JetBlue in Boston.