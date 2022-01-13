DALLAS – Hawaiian Airlines (HA) announced it is suspending its flights indefinitely to Brisbane (BNE) in Australia from its hub in Honolulu (HNL). However, the airline recently resumed another route to Australia.

The carrier launched its route to BNE from HNL in 2012, expanding its Australian network. In 2020, the airline was forced to stop all flights to Australia. The Australian government closed its borders in March to prevent the spread of COVID.

Hawaiian then announced it would resume its service to Sydney Kingsford Smith (SYD) from HNL by December 2021. The airline also added that the route to Brisbane remained “on hold”. In an email to aerotime.aero, a HA spokesperson said the airline would drop its Brisbane service indefinitely.

Andrew Stanbury, regional director of Australia and New Zealand at HA, declared, “This is a difficult decision, but like many other airlines, we find ourselves rebuilding our network in a vastly different operating environment.”

However, the airline has resumed service to SYD. HA now operates the route five times weekly, using an A330-200 widebody. The HA codeshare with Virgin Australia (VA) allows passengers from many airports to fly to Hawaii with a connection in SYD.

Hawaiian Airlines operates A330-200 to SYD. Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways

Hawaiian Routes to Australia

Founded in 1929 and with over 90 years of continuous service, HA is Hawaii’s “biggest and longest-serving airline.” According to the airline’s website, HA has also been the American leader for on-time performance since 2004. The carrier is the largest commercial operator to/from Hawaii.

Hawaiian operates Boeing 717 and A321neo single-aisle aircraft and A330-200 aircraft for long-haul operations. For A330 replacements, the airline ordered 10 Boeing 787-9, with deliveries deferred to 2022 due to COVID.

The carrier will publish its financial results by the end of the month, and we should have more information about its current financial status.