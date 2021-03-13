MIAMI – Hawaiian Airlines (HA) is increasing flights to Austin (AUS), Orlando (MCO), and Ontario (ONT) to meet increased demand this summer.

Hawaiian Airlines announced three new destinations at the end of 2020 – Austin, Orlando, and Ontario. Of these three cities, flights from Honolulu (HNL) to Orlando inaugurated yesterday. The carrier’s new Honolulu to Ontario route will commence next week while the new flight to Austin begins next month.

As airlines anticipate a summer with improved demand for flights, they are undertaking a more robust schedule with new routes and additional capacity compared to 2020. This past week, Hawaiian Airlines quietly scheduled additional frequencies to the three new destinations.

Hawaiian Airlines N392HA Airbus A330-243 | Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

More Honolulu to Austin Flights

Hawaiian Airlines is set to begin its first flights to Austin, Texas next month with the Airbus A330-200. Between April 21 and May 26, the carrier has scheduled twice-weekly flights from Honolulu to Austin as initially announced. HA has now added a third weekly frequency departing from Honolulu on Fridays which will run from May 28 through August 13, 2021.

The new Honolulu to Austin route with the third frequency between May 28 and August 13 operates with these timings:

HA82 – Depart Honolulu at 10:00 AM (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday) arrive in Austin at 10:15 PM

HA81 – Depart Austin at 10:15 AM (Thursday, Saturday, Sunday) arrive in Honolulu at 1:15 PM

This represents Austin’s only flight to the Hawaiian Islands. In recent months, the airport has gained several new flights, such as Alaska Airlines (AS) to Boise and a handful of new routes from American Airlines (AA).

Hawaiian Airlines N383HA Airbus A330-243 | Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

More Honolulu to Orlando Flights

Hawaiian Airlines inaugurated flights from Honolulu to Orlando, Florida with the Airbus A330-200 this past week, touching down in MCO on Friday morning. Previously, the flight was scheduled twice a week through the end of the carrier’s schedule.

However, in response to increased demand this summer, HA is adding a third weekly flight between June 1 and August 10. The new frequency departs Honolulu on Tuesdays. The increased Honolulu to Orlando flights between June 1 and August 10 operate with the following timings:

HA86 – Depart Honolulu at 3:50 PM (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday) arrive in Orlando at 7:00 AM (Next day)

HA85 – Depart Orlando at 8:15 AM (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday) arrive in Honolulu at 12:20 PM

Orlando marks the carrier’s third nonstop flight to the eastern United States following New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS). According to HA, Orlando was one of the largest markets without a flight to Hawaii.

“We are excited to introduce our Florida guests to our award-winning Hawaiian hospitality so they may start their island vacation the moment they step onboard,” says Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. “We are just as pleased to offer Hawai‘i travelers the unmatched convenience of our nonstop service from Honolulu to Orlando, a popular destination for our kama‘āina (residents).”

Hawaiian Airlines N223HA Airbus A321neo | Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Going Daily to Ontario

In three days, Hawaiian Airlines will launch a 5x weekly flight from Honolulu to Ontario with the Airbus A321neo. Alongside Austin and Orlando, HNL to Ontario is also getting a frequency boost.

While Austin and Orlando gain an additional frequency only for the summer, Ontario will increase from 5x weekly to daily starting May 24, 2021 through the end of HA’s schedule, which currently runs until February 2022. The extra two weekly frequencies starting May 24 depart Honolulu on Mondays and Wednesdays:

HA74 – Depart Honolulu 12:50 PM arrive in Ontario at 9:20 PM

HA73 – Depart Ontario at 9:05 AM arrive in Honolulu at 12:15 PM

These additional frequencies demonstrate Hawaiian Airlines’ commitment to offering more flexibility and routes to customers as many begin to consider traveling again. United Airlines (UA) is also adding new routes to Hawaii to offer more convenience to travelers.

Hawaiian Airlines could add more frequencies or extend the new frequencies if these routes perform well. With the addition of Austin, Orlando, and Ontario, HA will serve 16 destinations in the continental United States this year.

Featured Image: Hawaiian Airlines N381HA Airbus A330-243. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

