Hawaiian Airlines To Resume US Flights

MIAMI – In an announcement today, Hawaiian Airlines (HA) stated they would resume scheduled flights to the US mainland on August 1, but only to select destinations. The airline will also increase inter-island frequency.

August 1 will also be the day when the state of Hawai’i will open to travelers who have opted to take a COVID-19 test pre-travel, a program still being developed.

Photo: Luca Flores

A Statement from Hawaiian CEO

President and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines Peter Ingram provided optimism into future travel to Hawai’i, saying, “The layered safety measures put in place to protect the health of our local communities promise to make travel to and from Hawai’i more accessible than in recent months…”

“We look forward to welcoming onboard guests who support and observe the protocols in place for responsible travel, including our visitors and kama’aina [a word describing Hawaii residents regardless of their racial background] reconnecting with family and friends on the US mainland,” said Ingram.

A Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717, used for inter-island flights

Photo: Timo Breidenstein

Future Route Continuation

The airline suspended most of its flights starting late March when the state issued a quarantine order for arriving passengers. HA has since operated a reduced number of inter-island operations and is flying once daily to only Los Angeles, Seattle, and San Francisco.

Hawaiian will begin once daily service to Portland today and on July 15 adds Sacramento and San Diego to a growing list of resumed destinations.

On August 1, when Hawai’i lifts the quarantine order and instead requires negative COVID-19 tests, HA will resume flights from Honolulu to Boston, New York, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Jose, and Oakland.

A Hawaiian A321neo

Photo: Luca Flores

The airline will resume flying the A321neo on select routes; from Kahului to Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco, San Jose, and Sacramento; Lihue to Oakland and Los Angeles; and from Kona to Los Angeles.

Once these flight schedules are in place, HA will operate about 250 weekly flights from Hawai’i to the mainland and about 110 daily flights within the Hawai’ian islands.