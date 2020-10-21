MIAMI – Today, Hawaiian Airlines (HA) has announced that it will be resuming service to Boston and New York City, among other routes in its network. Flights to Boston (BOS) will be flown twice weekly, while the flights to New York City (JFK) will be operated three times weekly. Both will restart in December.

Last week, the State of Hawaii exempted passengers with a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the final leg of departure from the mandatory 14-day quarantine. This has enabled HA to safely increase their routes and expect larger passenger loads in preparation for the winter season.

In addition to the east coast routes, HA will be reinstating its Long Beach (LGB) service as well as nonstop service between the island of Kauai and Los Angeles and Oakland, along with service between Maui, San Francisco and San Diego.

In total, all 13 of HA’s US mainland routes will be resumed. After wreaking havoc on the aviation industry, growing route networks like HA’s show the industry in a slow regeneration.

Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of revenue management and network planning at Hawaiian Airlines said, “We’re pleased with increased demand for travel to Hawai‘i, and we’re excited to once again offer our East Coast guests the convenience of our nonstop flights as we welcome them to the islands with new health and safety measures.”

Photo: Laurent ERRERA via Wikimedia

Keeping Passengers Safe

Hawaiian Airlines will also be offering passengers PCR tests at home. The tests will be overnight shipped to passengers at their homes to be self-collected and mailed back to the testing facility. Passengers will receive test results within 24 hours.

Like many airlines, HA has also utilized an array of safety measures, such as sanitizer wipes for passengers, plexiglass dividers in airport terminals, and aircraft spraying.

Photo: Tomás Del Coro via Wikimedia

Hawaiian Airlines’ Struggles

Hawaiian Airlines was forced to suspend all but one route connecting Hawaii with the United States mainland due to restrictions put in place by the State of Hawaii.

Also, Hawaii has temporarily suspended its ‘Ohana by Hawaiian service connecting the islands of Hawaii.