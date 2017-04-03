MIAMI – Hawaiian Airlines revealed today a distinctive cabin design for its new A321neo fleet.

The fleet is arriving later this year. Hawaiian expects to take delivery of 18 new A321neo aircraft between the fourth quarter of 2017 and 2020. The plane will seat 189 passengers with 16 First Class, 45 Extra Comfort, and 128 Economy class.

The interior concept is willing to evoke the natural splendor of Hawaii through color and form, making guests feel they’ve arrived to the island when they step onboard.

“Together with JPA Design, we have created an emotionally satisfying, aesthetically rich in-flight experience that will transform guests in every cabin of our A321neo aircraft,” said Avi Mannis, the airline’s senior vice president of marketing.

The A321neos will complement Hawaiian’s fleet of long-haul aircraft used for flying between Hawai‘i and the U.S. Mainland, and 11 international destinations. Its Boeing 717 fleet will be flying interisland routes.

Hawaiian’s recent B717 and A330 aircraft cabin redesign create a “contemporary design language of Earth, Sea, and Sky that is interconnected throughout the fleet,” as said by the carrier. The new interior of the A321neo completes the evolution of that design philosophy.

“Hawaiian presented JPA Design with a unique proposition and set of creative challenges,” said Manson. “Collaborating closely with the team at Hawaiian, we crafted a cabin interior that draws inspiration from Hawaii’s rich past and contemporary present.”

The A321neo design includes leather recliners in Premium Economy.

The 45 Extra Comfort seats will offer five more inches of legroom, priority boarding and other perks.

Seats in all cabins will be equipped with complimentary high-power USB outlets for device charging. The customers will enjoy access to an additional AC power outlet. The full LED mood-lighting system programmed to evoke Hawaii’s sunrises and sunsets.

“With each cabin, we try to integrate a sense of identity and place, while remaining fresh and modern in our design language,” said Mannis. “In that sense, the A321neo has provided a superb canvas on which to project a sense of modern Hawai’i.”

In addition, the A321neo will feature wireless streaming in-flight entertainment. Customers will be able to download an application on their personal devices before they board to enjoy a selection of complimentary movies, TV shows, and Hawaii content available exclusively through the airline’s Hawaiian Skies channel.

Holders for personal hand-held devices and tablets will be integrated into the tray tables of the Premium Cabin as well as the first row of Extra Comfort and built into the backrest of all other seats in the aircraft.