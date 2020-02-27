Hawaiian Airlines Temporarily Suspends Seoul Incheon Service

MIAMI – Hawaiian Airlines (HA) today announced the temporary suspension of its five-times-weekly nonstop service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN) due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in South Korea.

The suspension starts on March 2 and continues through to April 30. This is another consequence of the effects of the coronavirus epidemic, which has for the last two months taken a toll on the commercial aviation industry.

Peter Ingram, president, and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines said, “we believe a temporary service suspension is prudent given the escalation of COVID-19 in South Korea and the impact the illness has had on demand for leisure travel from that country.”

Courtesy of Hawaiian Airlines.

HA assists the affected guests

Ingram added that they would continue to monitor the situation closely and extend their support for public health efforts to contain the virus, apologizing for the inconvenience but underlying that they are working to support those guests who have been impacted by the measure.

The airline is assisting the impacted guests either by offering re-accommodations on alternative flights, in lew of a worsening of the virus epidemic or by simply providing refunds.

PHOTO: Airbus.

Flight 459 is scheduled to depart HNL at 1:10 p.m. on March 1 and arrive at ICN on March 2 at 8 p.m.

Flight 460 will depart ICN at 10:00 p.m. on March 2 and arrive at HNL at 11 a.m. the same day.

Service is scheduled to resume on May 1 from HNL and May 2 from ICN.

Furthermore, HA has issued a travel waiver for guests holding tickets on Hawaiian Airlines codeshare flights departing to/from/connecting via South Korea (KR) airports.

