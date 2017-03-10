Airways Magazine

Hawaiian Airlines Debuts its New Premium Cabins in New York’s JFK Service

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Hawaiian Airlines Debuts its New Premium Cabins in New York’s JFK Service

Hawaiian Airlines Debuts its New Premium Cabins in New York’s JFK Service
March 10
10:34 2017
Print This Article

MIAMI — Beginning February 19, Hawaiian Airlines’ new lie-flat seats and Premium Cabins debuted their service from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK), joining Tokyo (Narita), Brisbane and Sydney, Australia as the destinations in which the airline currently offers its new cabin products.

The business class cabin in Hawaiian Airlines’ Airbus A330s includes 18 lie-flat seats. The airline collaborated with California-based consultancy PaulWylde to incorporate the new seat, evocative of elements of the winds and ocean, while mating organic textures and a sand and sea color palette throughout the cabin.

Aligned in a 2-2-2 configuration, the Optimares-designed seats are ideally tailored to leisure guests (couples, families, honeymooners), while offering superior functionality to the business traveler.

hawaiian-cabin_f7123a56-4403-4086-b4f8-ab06e2ec6be9-prv

Besides the new seat, the airline has introduced new designer amenity kits, new custom cocktails through an exclusive partnership with On The Rocks premium cocktails, featuring all-natural ingredients, and new first class menus from the airline’s Featured Chef Series, featuring menus from Hawaii’s top chefs on a six-month rotation.

2J9A5237 Rae Huo photo 9/16. Buyout. Hawaiian Airlines Lie Flat, Japanese Meal

The island state airline has also increased the number of premium economy seats from 40 to 68. Dubbed the Extra Comfort, the product features 36 inches of seat pitch, priority boarding at the gate, complimentary on-demand in-seat entertainment, and a personal power outlet.

6351 Rae Huo photo for Hawaiian Airlines 10/13 seats

With the new configuration, the seat number in Hawaiian’s A330-200s will decrease from 294 to 278 while the fleet is being retrofitted with the new cabin configuration through 2017.

Hawaii’s tourism industry established new records in visitor arrivals in 2016. According to data from Hawaii Tourism Authority, over 8.9 million visitors came to Hawaii in 2016, representing a 3 percent increase compared to 2015, including an increase in arrivals from all regions of the east coast. Particularly, the New York City – Hawaii non-stop traffic increased by 14% year over year.

 

34
Tags
Business ClassHawaiianHawaiian AirlinesHonoluluJFKNew York

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Roberto Leiro

Roberto Leiro

Airline and Aviation Writer, with a Fascination for Languages and History, Translator, Incurable Planespotter and Aviation Enthusiast.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!