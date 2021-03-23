MIAMI – Hawaiian Airlines (HA) has announced a new route from Kahului, Maui (OGG) to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) in Arizona.

Hawaiian Airlines will begin seasonal flights from Maui to Phoenix four times a week from May 21 through August 15 using the Airbus A321neo. This new route complements the carrier’s existing Honolulu (HNL) to Phoenix route, which is operated with the larger Airbus A330-200.

The new Maui to Phoenix route operates with the following schedule:

HA58 – Depart Maui at 10:40 AM (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday) arrive in Phoenix at 7:25 PM

HA57 – Depart Phoenix at 7:00 AM (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday) arrive in Maui at 10:25 AM

Hawaiian Airlines’ new PHX-OGG route will compete against twice-daily Airbus A321neo flights from American Airlines (AA). Phoenix is Hawaiian’s eleventh mainland US destination from Maui following Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, Portland, San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, and Sacramento.

Hawaiian Airlines N209HA Airbus A321neo | Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

US Airlines’ Recent Hawaiian Expansions

Maui to Phoenix joins Hawaiian Airlines’ recent route expansion, which includes new destinations of Austin (AUS), Ontario (ONT), and Orlando (MCO) along with a new Maui to Long Beach (LGB) route. In the coming months, the carrier plans to increase frequencies to the three new destinations.

Within the past year, several other airlines have focused on increasing capacity to the Hawaiian Islands. United Airlines (UA) will soon launch flights from Newark (EWR) to Maui, Chicago (ORD) to Kona (KOA), and Orange County (SNA) to Honolulu.

Southwest Airlines (WN) recently launched flights from Long Beach to Honolulu and Maui. AA will begin daily flights from its Charlotte (CLT) hub to Honolulu with the Boeing 777-200ER in May.

Hawaii is evidently a popular destination as more people begin traveling again. US airlines are reshaping their network strategies to fulfill leisure demand and offer customers new and additional route options.

Featured Image: Hawaiian Airlines N223HA Airbus A321neo. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

