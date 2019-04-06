Hawaiian Airlines Inaugurates Boston – Longest Domestic Flight in the U.S

LONDON – Hawaiian Airlines launched the longest domestic flight within the United States from Honolulu (HNL) to Boston (BOS) this week.

The flight HA90 will operate 5 times a week and will be flown by the airline’s Airbus A330-200 aircraft. HA89 is the return flight’s flight number.

The new route adds to Hawaiians existing network, from the Honolulu hub. It is also the first non-stop service between Hawaii and Boston.

The routes distance is 5,095 miles, taking over 10 hours to Boston and 11.5 hours on the return leg, making it the longest US domestic flight to date.

Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram said in regards to the launch that “As Hawaii’s airline, we take great pride in sharing our love of these Islands, and as we welcome our newest guests from the East Coast, we are confident they will find that their vacation begins and ends with us.”

He added, “We also want to help Hawaii residents get to where they want to go, and we know that people here travel to New England frequently.”

Hawaii Governor David Ige, said, “I congratulate Hawaiian Airlines for launching this exciting new flight and I thank our hometown airline for giving us and visitors to Hawaii the best way to get to, from and between the islands.”

He added, “Having Hawaiian open new routes like Boston spreads the spirit of aloha to more of the planet.”

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker also said, “On behalf of the Commonwealth, we are pleased to welcome Hawaiian Airlines to Massachusetts.”

“This new service will provide access to new markets for businesses and connect two exciting destinations for travellers in both states.”

The president and CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority Chris Tatum commented also, “We are very excited about Hawaiian Airlines’ new direct flights from Boston.”

He added, “Providing nonstop service from one of our largest mainland markets will be a welcomed opportunity for our residents and visitors who will now have more options to travel. We congratulate Hawaii’s hometown airline and look forward to helping make this route successful.”

This is another milestone for Hawaiian Airlines who continues to expand, with this US record breaking route.

It will be interesting to see where else Hawaiian will expand its Honolulu-based routes and with 787-9 Dreamliners on the way, it paves the way forward for international development.