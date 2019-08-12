Hawaiian Airlines Expands A321neo Network To Las Vegas

MIAMI — Hawaiian Airlines will continue to swap current Airbus A330 routes with brand-new, incoming A321neos.

The carrier has announced that it will begin linking the island of Maui with Las Vegas (LAS), starting December 15, followed by flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Seattle (SEA), and between Maui and Los Angeles (LAX).

According to the carrier, the new route to LAS will run four times per week on board its brand-new Airbus A321neos. Services to SEA will run three times per week, whereas the one to LAX is seasonal.

What once used to be a market only served by wide-body aircraft, it has now become flooded with the arrival of fuel-efficient and long-range narrow-body airplanes.

The Airbus A321neo has allowed Hawaiian Airlines to operate thinner routes with the smaller and more fuel-efficient re-engined narrow-bodies.

The plane entered service with Hawaiian Airlines in January 2018, flying from Maui to Oakland.

“The A321neo right-sizes our aircraft for these markets, allowing us to offer more non-stop service to and from the Islands while maintaining affordable and competitive prices year-round,” claims the airline on its website.

The new A321neos, according to Hawaiian Airlines, will free up current A330s for the carrier’s long-haul network.

The new planes come equipped with 16 First Class Seats, ahead of 44 Extra Comfort premium economy seats, and 129 Economy Class seats.

The airline has historically flown from the islands to Las Vegas since 1985 when it operated a Lockheed L-1011 on the route, later replaced by the Boeing 767-300ER. Today, the carrier operates three nonstop daily flights between its base in Honolulu and Las Vegas with its Airbus A330-200.

“Hawaiian has been carrying local residents to and from Las Vegas, and welcoming our Nevada visitors to Hawai‘i for over 30 years,” said Peter Ingram, president, and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines.

“We’re thrilled to once again offer the convenience of nonstop flights between the Valley Isle and the ninth island. We’re also excited to add a second Honolulu-Seattle flight and seasonal service between Maui and Los Angeles, offering our guests more options when traveling between Hawai‘i and the U.S. West Coast.”

Currently, the carrier flies the A321neo from HNL to Long Beach, Portland, Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego, and San Jose.