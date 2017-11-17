Hawaiian Celebrates its 88th Anniversary Unveiling its New Hangar in Honolulu

MIAMI – Hawaiian Airlines celebrated its 88th anniversary inaugurating the new Charles I. Elliott Maintenance and Cargo Facility.

The 21-acre site is named after the pilot who operated the carrier’s maiden flight from Honolulu to Hilo in 1929.

Yesterday we celebrated our 88th anniversary with a dedication ceremony for the new Charles I. Elliott Maintenance & Cargo Facility, named in honor of the man who piloted our maiden flight from HNL to ITO on 11/11/1929. Read more about the event here: https://t.co/VAw7U7l5xn pic.twitter.com/NQQmCT7FZB — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) November 12, 2017

Captain Charles Irving “Sam” Elliott also served as Director of Operations at Inter-Island Airways—renamed as Hawaiian Airlines in 1941—and his first job at the carrier was as inspector of Hangar No. 1.

Soon after, he piloted the first Hawaiian one hour and 40-minute commercial flight on a Sikorsky S-38 amphibious aircraft from Honolulu to Hilo, via Kahului, Maui. At the startup, the carrier had two of these aircraft.

The inaugural ceremony took place at the facility’s 95,800 square-foot aircraft hangar, that has enough room for five Boeing 717s and includes indoor maintenance and cargo operations, a two-level office building, and 143-stall parking lot.

Beneath a stairwell in the new facility, the airline placed a Hawaiian Airlines Time Capsule (HAL) to preserve its memorial past. HAL was an idea of Hawaiian’s Archivist, Captain Rick Rogers and is materialized in a miniaturized reproduction of an LD3 cargo container.

Captain Rogers joined Hawaiian in 1987 as a De Havilland Dash 7 pilot. He also operated Douglas DC-8 and DC-9 aircraft, as well as Boeing 717s and 767s, until he finally retired in 2010 to launch an archive rich with 88 years of memorabilia.

Now in its 88th year of continuous service, Hawaiian Airlines, as a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., is Hawaii’s biggest airline.

It offers non-stop service to 11 cities in the U.S. and international routes to Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa, and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides 170 daily flights between the Hawaiian Islands.