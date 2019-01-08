Hawaiian Airlines Bids Farewell To The Boeing 767 (+Photos)

MIAMI — Hawaiian Airlines operated its last Boeing 767-300ER flight, putting an end to an era of successful operations between the airliner and the Honolulu-based carrier.

The last flight was operated by 32-year-old N594HA, which previously flew for Delta Air Lines (DL), before joining Hawaiian in September 2006.

The last flight HA19, departed Sacramento Airport (SMF), 09:30PST, arriving in Honolulu just under five hours later, concluding 17 years of operations.

After the aircraft arrived at the gate, Hawaiian Airlines hosted a retirement ceremony ot mark the historic occassion .

The last flight carried 258 passengers and crew. As they deplaned, they were greeted with the traditional Hawaiian lei’s.

The Boeing 767 has been in the airline’s fleet since 2001, when it replaced the classic McDonnell Douglas DC-10 Tri-Jets.

The 767 helped Hawaiian expand and kick-start the 21st Century with next generation technology at the time.

The 767 has helped the airline launch 16 new non-stop destinations, which include flights from Honolulu to Seoul in South Korea, Osaka, Toyko and Sapporo in Japan, as well as Sydney and Brisbane in Australia.

At its peak, Hawaiian Airlines operated a sound fleet of 18 Boeing 767s in 2007.

The airline has replaced the aging 767s with brand-new Airbus A330-200s and efficient Airbus A321neos, the first of which they received in October 2017.

Hawaiian launched A321 flights in January 2018 between Kahului and Oakland.

The airline currently has 11 A321neos in its fleet, with seven more expected before the end of 2020.

Hawaiian also has 24 Airbus A330-200s, receiving their last example in September 2017.

On top of this, the airline will receive the first of ten Boeing 787-9s in 2021. The 787 will open up a lot of new possibilities for the airline’s long haul network.

Peter Ingram, President and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines said, “The Boeing 767 was instrumental to our transpacific growth, international expansion and success in introducing millions of guests to this special place we call home.”

“Today’s 767 retirement marks another chapter in our ongoing fleet modernization program as we continue to take more deliveries of Airbus A321neos and prepare to welcome the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in 2021,” he added.

Vice President of Commercial marketing, Boeing Randy Tinseth, also commented that the 767 “changed the game in the medium widebody market. The airplane enabled Hawaiian to efficiently serve its unique routes and achieve impressive growth over the years.”

“In 2021, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner brings more range and much greater fuel efficiency. It will again transform Hawaiian’s ability to efficiently and comfortably bring people to and from the beautiful islands of Hawaii.”