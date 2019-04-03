Hawaiian Airlines and Virgin Australia Expand Codeshare Agreements

LONDON – Hawaiian Airlines and Virgin Australia have recently announced it will expand its current codeshare agreements.

It will offer passengers travellers from Hawaii more options of destinations within Australia and New Zealand.

Passengers travelling to Hawaii will also, have better access to flights around Hawaii, which in turn will offer a wider network for both airlines.

The new codeshare agreements also include one-stop check-in and baggage transfers to passenger’s final destinations and new loyalty program rewards.

This latest codeshare agreement builds on the existing codeshare agreements on Hawaiian airlines flights between Sydney (SYD) and Honolulu (HNL).

The new agreements will offer greater access to locations beyond Hawaiian’s three Australian destinations, Sydney (SYD), Brisbane (BNE) and Auckland (AKL).

From 3rd April passengers travelling to Hawaii from Melbourne (MEL), Cairns (CNS), Townsville (TSV) and Mackay (MKY) can connect to Hawaiian codeshare flights to Brisbane (BNE) and Sydney (SYD on flights operated by Virgin Austrialia.

From 10th April, Virgin Australia passengers can book non-stop flights to Honolulu (HNL) from Brisbane (BNE) on Virgin Australia codeshare flights, which will be operated by Hawaiian Airlines.

This adds to exisiting codesgare agreements between Sydney (SYD) and Honolulu (HNL) and the Hawaii Islands Maui (OGG), Kauai (LIH), and Kona (KOA).

Passengers travelling from New Zealand, from Christchurch (CHC), Wellington (WLG), Dunedin (DUD) with Virgin Australia will also receive codeshare agreements.

Andrew Stanbury, Hawaiian Airlines regional director in Australia and New Zealand said in regards to the codeshare agreements, “We are delighted to expand our relationship and look forward to sharing our Hawaiian hospitality with more Virgin Australia passengers aboard our aircraft,”

He added, “Hawaii is a hugely popular destination with Australians and New Zealanders and we are excited to extend our reach and provide a seamless travel experience to the Hawaiian Islands.”

Phil Squires, Virgin Australia general manager of alliances added, “We’re pleased to announce an expansion to our existing codeshare agreement with Hawaiian Airlines, one of our first codeshare partners, which means guests of both airlines will now enjoy more opportunities to travel between our wonderful destinations in Australia, New Zealand and Hawaii.”

This is another significant connection for Hawaiian as it now ensures further connectivity into the Australian and Kiwi markets.

If the agreement goes even further, then we could see more destinations covered. and see the portfolio for either side grow even more.