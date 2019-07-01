Hawaiian Airlines Adds Fukuoka To Its Growing Network

MIAMI – From November 26, Hawaiian Airlines (HA) will launch non-stop services between Honolulu and Fukuoka, Japan, operating four times a week using its Airbus A330 aircraft.

This will be HA’s fifth Japanese destination, adding to its current flights to Osaka, Sapporo, and both Tokyo-Narita and Haneda airports.

Senior Vice President for global sales and alliances at Hawaiian Airlines, Theo Panagiotoulias stated, “We appreciate the overwhelming support we have received throughout Fukuoka for our new nonstop service to Honolulu.”

Author: James Babinski

“We look forward to welcoming our guests onboard with our warm Hawaiian hospitality and providing convenient access to our Hawaiian Islands.”

Launching on November 26, flight HA827 will depart Honolulu at 11:50 am on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with an estimated 5:55 pm arrival into Fukuoka the following day.

For the return, flight HA828 will leave Fukuoka at 7:55 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, before arriving at Honolulu at 8:45 am.

Hawaiian Airlines operates a fleet of 24 Airbus A330 aircraft. The plane’s cabin offers 18 Premium seats in a 2-2-2 layout, while 68 Extra Comfort seats are available ahead of 192 Main Cabin seats.

The A330s have replaced the airline’s old Boeing 767-300ERs, which were retired in January 2019.

The Boeing 767 has been in the airline’s fleet since 2001 when it replaced the classic McDonnell Douglas DC-10 Tri-Jets.

The 767 helped Hawaiian expand and kick-start the 21st Century with next-generation technology at the time. The Boeing widebody helped the airline launch 16 new non-stop destinations, which include flights from Honolulu to Seoul in South Korea, Osaka, Toyko and Sapporo in Japan, as well as Sydney and Brisbane in Australia.

At its peak, Hawaiian Airlines operated a sound fleet of 18 Boeing 767s in 2007.

For the future, however, Hawaiian Airlines will take delivery of 20 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners—an order that was valued at $2.82 billion.

Hawaiian Airlines will enjoy the ability to fly up to 7,635 nautical miles on one tank and carry up to 290 passengers in a 2-class configuration, offering 20% better fuel efficiency than older generation aircraft.

In the deal, Boeing has also said that they will provide the carrier with new transition support services known as Training and Initial Provisioning, so then that the carrier can ensure smoother changeovers from previous widebody aircraft.