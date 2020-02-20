Airways Magazine

Hawaiian Airlines: 2019 Most Punctual US Airline

February 20
08:42 2020
MIAMI– Hawaiian Airlines (HA) received the title of the nation’s most punctual carrier for the 16th consecutive year by the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2019, leading all U.S. carriers in on-time performance since 2004.

Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, said, “our more than 7,400 employees know how important it is for our guests to be on time, whether they are starting a family vacation in Hawaiʻi, or traveling between our islands for business or to visit their ʻohana.”

Ingram added, “I couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishment. We recently observed our 90th anniversary and this ‘Sweet 16’ is definitely another achievement worth celebrating.”

PHOTO: Chris Sloan

With an 87.7 percent on-time rate in 2019, HA has surpassed the U.S. industry average by 6.1 percentage points while managing a robust network of more than 240 daily international, transpacific and nearby island flights.

The airline offers nonstop service between the 13 gateway cities in islands and North America, leading all other carriers in the region with its up-to-date fleet of 60+ jet aircraft.

The airline also serves Australia (Sydney and Brisbane), American Samoa (Pago Pago), Japan (Haneda and Narita in Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, and Fukuoka), New Zealand (Auckland), South Korea (Seoul), and Tahiti (Papeete).

Author: James Babinski

Last year, HA launched a five-times-weekly service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye (HNL) and Boston Logan (BOS) international airports.

HA’s A321neo fleet services new nonstop flights between Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG) and both Sacramento (SMF) and McCarran (LAS) international airports, as well as expanded service between San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and HNL.

In March 2019, HA will introduce its third daily nonstop flight between Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (HND) and the Hawaiian Islands, several months ahead of the 2020 Olympic Summer Games.

The U.S. DOT’s monthly Air Travel Consumer Report ranking the nation’s 16 largest air carriers is available here.

HA offers nonstop service to Hawai‘i from more U.S. gateway cities (13) than any other airline, along with service from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa, and Tahiti. Hawaiian also provides, on average, more than 160 jet flights daily between the Hawaiian Islands, and over 240 daily flights system-wide.

Article written by Helwing Villamizar

0