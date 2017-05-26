Hainan Airlines To Add 13 787-9s and Six 737 MAX 8s

MIAMI – The HNA Group subsidiary, Hainan Airlines, is searching to raise funds with the intention of accomplishing the acquisition of 13 Boeing 787-9s and six 737 MAX 8s. The order was valued by the carrier at about $4.19 billion and, subject to that, they detailed plans to raise the money through a bonds issue.

Considering this, China’s Civil Aviation Authority has confirmed carrier’s five-year plan to achieve the goal of 19 additional aircraft that will be used to strategically grow its fleet and network.

If the strategy develops as planned, the Haikou-based carrier will add seven Boeing 787-9s in 2018, followed by another six 787-9s and six 737 MAX 8s; expected to take place between January and August 2019.

This is not the first time Hainan Airlines looks after some Dreamliners; on June 2016, it received their first Boeing 787-9 and became the first Chinese carrier to operate both versions of the 787 Dreamliner, with the lease of a 787-9 from Air Lease Corp (ALC).

The delivery was also the first 787-9 Dreamliner to ALC, making the Haikou-based carrier, the largest 787 operator in China. Also, in July 2014, Hainan Airlines announced a purchase commitment for 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8. This order was worth more than $5.1 billion.

Hainan Airlines currently has 10 787-8s and nine 787-9s in its fleet. The new order was specifically planned to boost profitability and competitiveness. Its current fleet of 179 aircraft includes Airbus A330s and Boeing 737s, 767s, 787-8s, and 787-9s.