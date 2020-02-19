Airways Magazine

Hainan Airlines To Be Taken Over By Chinese Government

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Malta International Airport Plans To Expand MIAMI– Malta International Airport (MIA) has launched its most innovative development program to date to fulfill its vision of becoming the airport with the best passenger experience in Europe. The...
  • Coronavirus: Qantas And Jetstar Reduce Flights MIAMI – The Qantas Group has today announced temporary reductions to flights across Asia in response to lower demand due to Coronavirus. The announcement came as part of the Group’s Half...
  

Hainan Airlines To Be Taken Over By Chinese Government

Hainan Airlines To Be Taken Over By Chinese Government
February 19
14:46 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Hainan Airlines (HU) is set for a probable shut down this year, as its parent company, the HNA Group, is expected to be taken over by the Chinese government over problems paying its employees, investors and licensing fees.

Due to HNA’s problems to meet its financial obligations, Hong kong Airport seized seven HU’s airplanes grounded at the airport. In addition, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, HU flights have been dramatically reduced.

On its website press room, HU states that affected by the epidemic prevention policies of destination countries, HU would temporarily cancel some flights from February 1 to March 28 in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.

You can see the complete list of flight cancellations here.

To add insult to injury, according to a Bloomberg Law report, the Chinese government is considering selling off HNA’s core airline assets to China Eastern and China Southern as a way to contain the economic consequences of the virus outbreak.

HNA financial troubles take a toll on HU

The conglomerate, a behemoth when it comes to investment funds, has had to sell-off its airline assets to deal with its $94 billion+ debt during the last few years.

CHEN Feng, Chairman of the Board, HNA GROUP World Travel & Tourism Council.
Courtesy: Flickr images

Just in August 2019, HU sold the remaining stake it had on Brazilian carrier, Azul, for $306.25 million to a group of American investors, selling 19.3 American Depositary Shares it had on Azul at $16.15 per unit.

In 2016, the Chinese group paid $450 million for a 23.7% stake in the Brazilian carrier as part of a $50 billion acquisition spree that included stakes in Aigle Azur, Comair, MyCargo Airlines, TAP Portugal, Virgin Australia, and leasing company Avolon, among others.

According to Conrado A Asenjo, “the announcement (of the take over is) to be made as early as tomorrow. Divestment of assets is still unclear (re Hilton) but airline assets are to be sold to China Southern and China Eastern, most likely.”

The conglomerate owns HU, Beijing Capital, Fuzhou Airlines, Lucky Air, Tianjin Airlines, Urumqi Air as well as stakes in Hong Kong Airlines, and minority holdings in Comair, Azul Brazilian, Aigle Azur, and TAP Air Portugal.

Article written by Helwing Villamizar

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Hainan Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

Would you feel safe flying on a Boeing 737 MAX once the grounding is lifted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0