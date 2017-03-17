Hainan Airlines to Launch a Nonstop Service from Los Angeles to Chongqing

MIAMI — Next Tuesday, Hainan Airlines will inaugurate the first a nonstop route to Los Angeles (LAX) from Chongqing. This is the first time this Chinese city inaugurates a direct flight to North America, even though it’s Hainan’s third non-stop service from Central China to LAX.

This new service will be flown by Boeing 787 Dreamliners. To date, Hainan is the airline with the most non-stop 787 Dreamliner routes between China and North America.

This is the 12th North American route served by Hainan, complementing the airline’s direct service between China and Chicago, Boston, San Jose, Seattle, Las Vegas and Toronto and Calgary in Canada.

Hainan is currently exploring a large-scale expansion in North America, and this new route is part of it. From Los Angeles, the carrier already serves Changsha in Hunan, and Chengdu in Sichuan.

The Chinese carrier also operates non-stop service routes on various West Coast cities such as Las Vegas and San Jose from Beijing, and from Beijing and Shanghai to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

As a mileage partner with Alaska Airlines, passengers will be able earn and redeem miles on Alaska while flying in Hainan, and will be able to connect between Hainan’s west coast gateways and numerous points throughout North America.