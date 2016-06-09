Airways Magazine

Hainan Airlines Celebrates Delivery of its First Boeing 787-9
June 09
09:45 2016
MIAMI — Hainan Airlines became the first Chinese carrier to operate both versions of the 787 Dreamliner, with the lease of a 787-9 from Air Lease Corp (ALC). The delivery is also the first 787-9 Dreamliner to ALC, which has 15 additional 787-9s on order.

As the largest 787 operator in China, Hainan already has 10 787-8s in service, and plans to deploy the new aircraft on its new route between Beijing and Las Vegas in September.

“The Dreamliner will be a great addition to our long-haul fleet,” said Mou Weingang, vice chairman of Hainan Airlines, China’s largest privately owned airline. “The 787-9’s super efficiency, capability and in-flight experience will accelerate our market position internationally.”

Boeing builds the 787-8 and -9 Dreamliner variants at Everett, Washington and in North Charleston, which will be the exclusive maker of the jet’s newest and largest version — the 787-10.

