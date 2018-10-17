Hainan Airline Completes First Airbus A350 Flight

LONDON – Chinese carrier Hainan airlines completed its first commercial Airbus A350 flight last week.

Flight HU7607 took off from Beijing and landed in Shanghai-Hongqiao International airport one hour 40 minutes later.

This flight marks the first successful operation of the new aircraft for the carrier, which will be used in the expansion of their “new era of services.”

The airline has said that the A350 will provide its passengers to a new start of travel, with an experience unrivaled with their new and leading modern cabins.

The plane is equipped in a two-class configuration, with the business class set up in a staggered layout, offering passengers an “enhanced experience.”

The carrier has also confirmed that the front row of economy class comes equipped with 18” wide seats and increased legroom.

This plane (registered B-1069), joins a young fleet of 222 planes, which consists of Boeing 737s, 787-8/-9s and Airbus A330s.

Originally, this plane was destined for Brazilian carrier Azul, of which Hainan was a shareholder.

However, the plane was not taken up by Azul and was slated for Capital Airlines and painted in Capital livery. Ultimately, Capital did not take the plane and was delivered to Hainan on September 28, 2018.

Two more Airbus A350-900s will join the fleet soon, with 13 more coming within the next few years.

There has been no confirmation yet as to what international routes the airline will deploy the A350 on.