LONDON – Hawaiian Airlines (HA) is bringing Hawaii closer to three more US mainland cities, including Austin, Ontario and Orlando.

Travelers will be able to enjoy the carrier’s nonstop flights from those cities to Honolulu beginning next year. Hawaii’s hometown airline will also expand service at Long Beach (LGB) with daily nonstop flights to Kahului, Maui (OGG), starting March 9, 2021.

Flights Schedule

Beginning March 11, HA will offer two weekly flights between Honolulu (HNL) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). In California, HA will connect Honolulu and Ontario International Airport (ONT) with five weekly nonstop flights beginning March 16.

On April 21, Austin will become the first south-central and 16th US city in Hawaiian’s network, with two weekly flights linking Hawai‘i with the capital of Texas.

Long Beach (LGB)-Kahului, Maui (OGG)

Flight Route Departs Daily Arrives Daily Start Date HA72 OGG-LGB 12:45 p.m. 8:05 p.m. March 9 HA71 LGB-OGG 8:35 a.m. 12:35 p.m. March 10

Orlando (MCO)-Honolulu (HNL)

Flight Route Days of Week Departs Arrives Start Date HA86 HNL-MCO Thu/Sun 5:15 p.m. 7 a.m. (+1 day) March 11 HA85 MCO-HNL Tue/Sat 8:15 a.m. 2:05 p.m. March 13

Ontario (ONT)-Honolulu (HNL)

Flight Route Days of Week Departs Arrives Start Date HA74 HNL-ONT Tue/Thu/Fri/Sat/Sun 1:05 p.m. 9:35 p.m. March 16 HA73 ONT-HNL Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat/Sun 9:05 a.m. 12:20 p.m. March 17

Austin (AUS)-Honolulu (HNL)

Flight Route Days of Week Departs Arrives Start Date HA82 HNL-AUS Wed/Sat 10 a.m. 10:10 p.m. April 21 HA81 AUS-HNL Thu/Sun 10:10 a.m. 1:30 p.m. April 22

Statements from Hawaiian Airlines, Orlando Aviation Authority

Peter Ingram, president and CEO of HA, said, “We are delighted to bring our superior value proposition to travelers visiting Hawaii from Austin, Ontario and Orlando, while adding service to Maui from Long Beach. 2021 is going to be a special time to experience Hawai‘i, and we can’t wait to welcome onboard guests from our newest cities.”

On his part, Phil Brown, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said, “We are thrilled to announce that Central Florida residents can look forward to nonstop service to Hawaii, and that Orlando International Airport is officially Florida’s connection to the aloha state.”

“This new service represents a significant investment that will strengthen economic, leisure and cultural bonds between two of the country’s top tourism destinations.”

Statements from Ontario International Airport Authority, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority Board of Commissioners, said, “We’re excited to be able to offer our community new nonstop service to Hawaii. It’s one of the biggest requests we get from travelers, and I know it will be an extremely popular route. I want to thank HA for their support and confidence in Southern California’s fastest-growing aviation gateway.”

On her part, Jacqueline Yaft, CEO of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, said, “Even though this year has had unprecedented impacts to the airline and airport industries, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport remains committed to providing the best service we can to our passengers.”

“We know that many Central Texans will be eager to travel next year and we are excited to offer an easy and convenient way for them to explore Hawaii.”

