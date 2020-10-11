MIAMI – Sky Airline (H2) has received permission to operate passengers, Cargo and Mail Flights from the US DoT (Department of Transportation).

According to the press release, H2 will start to operate roundtrip on the US-Peru route from the first-half of 2021 with an Airbus A320neo up to seven times per week.

Sky Airline A320 taking off in Lima (LIM) Photo: Sky Airlines H2

High Demand and Low Competition

The airline’s plan to start US flights has existed since 2019. According to the carrier, “the routes to the United States were chosen due to their high demand of passengers in the local market. In addition, there are not enough low-cost options for Peruvians. In the case of Miami, there is no low-cost airline with direct flights from Lima.”

SKY Airline requests the DoT to allow it to starts flight between Peru and two Florida Airport: Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Miami International Airport(MIA) according to the official DoT Documents Request.

Before the virus began, seven airlines operated flights between Peru and the United States, with LATAM Airlines Group accounting for 44% of the total capacity of seats between the countries. JetBlue (B6) and Spirit Airlines (NK) were operating FLL-LIM flights, while American Airlines (AA), Avianca (AV), and LATAM were flying between MIA and LIM.

First Airbus A320Neo Rollout Photo: Alvaro Romero

A Brief History of Sky Airline

The Peruvian carrier received its Air Operator’s Certificate back in February 2019, starting its national operations in April. Prior to the pandemic, the airline offered 10 routes within Peru and had grown to become the second-largest player in the country’s domestic market.

Sky Airline suspended flights from Chile and Peru in March as the coronavirus crisis worsened, but gradually rebuilt its network in recent weeks. The airline expects to reach 50% of pre-pandemic capacity by December 2020 and anticipates reaching 80% by December 2021.

Sky Airline Receives its first A320neo Photo: Sky Airlines H2