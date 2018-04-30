Gulf Air Takes Delivery of its Very First Boeing 787 Dreamliner

MIAMI — This week, Gulf Air, which is the regional carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, welcomed its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner along with the debut of its new livery.

In addition, the 787-9 jet made a special appearance at the 2018 Bahrain Grand Prix, showing off the new livery treating fans with a dramatic aerial display prior to the start of the championship race.

More pics of our new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner that landed today in Bahrain 🇧🇭 #gulfair #newera #yearofchange pic.twitter.com/GdbLvbtRTF — Gulf Air (@GulfAir) April 27, 2018

Krešimir Kučko, Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Air, stated: “This delivery is a historic moment for Gulf Air and Bahrain and yet another important step in our strategic direction towards furthering Gulf Air’s fleet modernization process and supporting our network and overall passenger experience enhancement strategies.”

“The 787-9 Dreamliner orders will ensure we maintain one of the youngest fleets in the region while building upon our award-winning reliability, on-time performance and product and service standards,” Kučko added later.

Likewise, Gulf Air’s new Boeing 787 Dreamliner has a seating capacity of 282 passengers, and it’s scheduled to begin twice-daily service on June 15 from Bahrain to London Heathrow Airport.

Although the airline has ordered 16 Boeing 787 aircraft in total, it plans to take delivery of only four of them this year, which will be configured with Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines.

As of today, the manufacturer has handed over 670 Boeing 787s since deliveries commenced in 2011. Also, the Boeing 787 fleet has flown more than 240 million passengers while saving over 23 billion pounds of fuel and enabling airlines to open more than 180 new nonstop routes around the world.

Gulf Air, based at Bahrain International Airport, currently operates scheduled services to 41 destinations in 23 countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe.

Furthermore, it manages a fleet of 29 aircraft, including 16 Airbus A320-200, six Airbus A321-200, six Airbus A330-200, along with the novel Boeing 787 Dreamliner.