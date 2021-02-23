MIAMI – Customers of Gulf Air (GF) will soon have new travel opportunities awaiting them. The national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain announced today that it will soon begin one weekly flight to Singapore (SIN).

Flights begin in April. And this new location will enhance the airline’s ability to connect Asia to existing destinations in Europe and Gulf Cooperation Council Countries. The GCC is a regional intergovernmental political and economic union consisting of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, per Wikipedia.

Gulf Air A9C-FG Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Milan Witham/Airways

Gulf Air Dreamliner

The airline already flies to Bangkok and Manila, and it will use a Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the Singapore route. GF flew to Bangkok in the 1990s, and it expects the new route to be one of its top long-haul offerings.

A company news release says that GF’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner offers 282 seats in a two-class configuration, with 26 Falcon Gold Class seats and 256 Economy Class seats – a 32% increase in capacity on the airline’s previous wide body offering.

Featured image: Gulf Air A9C-FG. Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways

