Gulf Air To Resume Athens, Cairo Services

MIAMI – With the gradual lifting of border restrictions, Gulf Air (GF) has announced it will resume flights from Bahrain to Athens and Cairo starting today.

Services to/from Athens and Cairo are key destinations in GF’s network, which currently includes London, Paris, Malaga, Frankfurt, Moscow, Manila and Pakistan.

The airline continued its operations during the pandemic, but prior to the crisis, the company expected deliveries of new Airbus A321neo and A321LR that would have been operated on the Bahrain–Athens routes from June 15.

While the aircraft were supposed to be in carrier’s hub by 2020, there is not an official statement yet about the delivery.

In meantime, GF announced that is working closely with governments authorities of its network destinations to resume operations “as soon as airports open.”

A Change of Plans for 2020

In 2019, the Middle Eastern airline announced new services for next Summer and the addition of eight A321neo and nine A321LR aircraft to its fleet. The new jet-airliners will also replace GF’s six A321-200.

At the beginning of 2020, the plans changed a little bit as scheduled flights would start in mid-June instead of mid-May. At the time, the launching of routes coincided with aircraft deliveries.

However, the pandemic forced GF to change its flights planning with the cutting and later resumption of its network destinations due to travel restrictions.

Canceled routes

The aircraft services would start on June 15 in the Bahrain–Athens route. Then, it would serve to launch Bangalore, Dubai, Istanbul, Karachi, Milan, Paris and Riyadh services.

Other destinations were supposed to be included in the carrier’s Summer 2020 season and were to be operated with its old fleet.

Currently, the aforementioned flights are canceled until new notification.