MIAMI – Gulf Air (GF), Bahrain’s flag carrier, announced it has resumed direct flights to/from Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi.

The airline resumed flights to Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), Cochin and Calicut last week. Now, according to tradearabia.com, the carrier plans to announce further expansion into additional destinations within India in the near future.

The flights operate thanks to a special arrangement between the Bahraini and Indian governments. Since 1981, GF operates direct flights between Bahrain and the Indian capital. As such, its network of Indian cities has always been central in GF’s global network.

Photo: Gulf Air

Gulf Air Network Destinations

The airline currently flies to and from London, Paris, Frankfurt, Manila, Athens, Cairo, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Thiruvananthapuram, Cochin, Calicut, and Delhi. Additionally, with the gradual lifting of border restrictions starting in July, GF announced it would resume flights from Bahrain to Athens and Cairo.

Services to/from Athens and Cairo are also key destinations in GF’s network. The airline continued its operations during the pandemic and expected pre-COVID-19 deliveries of new Airbus A321neo and A321LR to have been operated on the Bahrain–Athens routes from June 15.

Photo: Kiefer from Wikimedia Commons.

Alliances and Adaptability

In March of last year, when Airways asked Kresimir Kucko, GF CEO if the airline would join an alliance, he said that they allowed great opportunities for promotion in certain markets, plus the joint approach reduced costs. “It’s an argument that we are currently discussing with the board.”

As one of the few airlines to maintain scheduled commercial flights, the airline has worked closely with government agencies through its network to resume operations as soon as airports open. So far, GF has adapted well to government orders and civil aviation directives around its network.

For updates including travel advice, network and new health and safety procedures, travelers can go to gulfair.com/covid19.