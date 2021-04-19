MIAMI – Bahrain’s Gulf Air (GF) announced it will offer direct flights between Manama (BAH) and Tel Aviv (TLV) starting June 3.

Both countries hope such a move will allow their respective tourism industries to flourish despite the global travel restrictions brought on by the pandemic. Centre for Aviation reports that the service, based on a twice-weekly schedule, is to be operated by Airbus A320neo.

Other Airline Flying to Tel Aviv

The decision to launch the direct flights comes after Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Morocco, and Sudan signed the normalization agreements with Israel. The first official flight between BAH and TLV took however place on November 18, 2020, when a GF Boeing 787-9 carried government officials for a state visit to Israel.

On April 6, Abu Dhabi’s national airline Etihad Airways (EY) launched its own direct commercial passenger flights between Abu Dhabi (AUH) and TLV. Dubai-based FlyDubai (FZ) was the first UAE airline to start flights from DBX to TLV on November 26, 2020. On the TLV side, the first El Al (LY) flight to land in AUH was on the occasion of an official Israeli delegation visit on August 31, 2020.