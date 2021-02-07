MIAMI – Bahrain-based Gulf Air (GF) has in its sights the opening of medium-long haul routes in the European continent using the Airbus A321LR.

The aircraft is the second of 17 ordered by the carrier. The A321LR will feature 16 flat-bed seats and 150 economy class seats, a setup which GF said is in-keeping with its boutique airline concept. GF was the first airline in the Middle East to introduce fully flat-beds on the A321neo.

GF Airbus A321-253NX First A321LR for GF Photo: Airbus

Statement from GF Air Chairman

Zayed Alzayani, Gulf Air’s chairman, said, “This addition will strengthen our position in the medium to long haul markets as it represents an upgraded product to offer best in class service to our passengers.”

Gulf Air’s latest aircraft has been designed in special 70th anniversary livery, giving the jet a vintage look.

The airline said in a statement, “The aircraft boasts the essence of the overall boutique experience with the opportunity to provide more personalized service, cozier cabin and faster process of boarding and disembarking.”

“As the airline expands its network to further places and include new destination to its growing network map, it keeps elevating the service level with more appealing products and facilities to make journeys on Gulf Air more comfortable and enjoyable.”

Gulf Air’s A321LR is powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines.

Featured image: GF Airbus A321-253NX. First A321LR for GF. Photo: Gulf Air

