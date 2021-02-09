MIAMI – After a large flight reduction since March 2020 due to the pandemic, Gulf Air (GF) is resuming services to Colombo (CMB) starting February 15.

The Colombo destination has been on the GF schedule since 1981, flying between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Sri Lanka is one of the carrier main destinations in the Indian sub-continent. The flights are to be operated with the brand new Airbus A320NEO.

The airline currently has 11 A320-200, six A320neo, six A321-200, two A321LR and seven Boeing787-9 in its fleet.

Gulf Air A9C-FE Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Erwin Eslami/Airways

Route Schedule

According to Routes Online (January 2021), the airline currently flies to/rom Dubai (DXB), Kuwait (KWI), Cairo (CAI), London (LHR), Frankfurt (FRA), Manila (MNL), Dhaka (DAC), Islamabad (ISB) and Peshawar (PEW). Flight to Abu Dhabi, Rijhad, Jeddah, Damman, Medina, Mascat, Amman, Casablanca, Paris CDG, Athens and Bangkok are still on the carrier no fly list.

In a press release the carrier stated that “Gulf Air is one of the few airlines that never stopped flying in 2020, it continuously works closely with the government authorities across its network to resume operations as demand as travel demand grows. Gulf Air boasts a flexible and agile network by immediately adapting to government guidelines and civil aviation directives and has been responsive to continuous changes and updates.”

Featured image: Gulf Air A9C-TA Airbus A320-251N. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

