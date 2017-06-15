Airways Magazine

Spirit Airlines Connects Hartford and Pittsburgh to Fort Myers and Tampa

June 15
14:30 2017
MIAMI – Spirit Airlines announced today their new daily seasonal service to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers and Tampa International Airport (TPA) from Hartford’s Bradley International Airport (BDL) and Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT).

Spirit will also begin service from BDL and PIT to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) beginning tomorrow, June 16th. Additionally, the airline will announce in the coming weeks, another service from Pittsburgh to Orlando, Las Vegas, Houston and Los Angeles.

New and existing service includes:

Hartford (BDL) to/from Start Date
Orlando (MCO) April 27, 2017
Myrtle Beach (MYR) April 28, 2017
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) June 15, 2017
Fort Myers (RSW) November 9, 2017
Tampa (TPA) November 9, 2017
Pittsburgh (PIT) to/from
Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) May 25, 2017
Myrtle Beach (MYR) May 25, 2017
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) June 15, 2017
Orlando (MCO) June 22, 2017
Las Vegas (LAS) June 22, 2017
Houston (IAH) July 13, 2017
Los Angeles (LAX) July 13, 2017
Fort Myers (RSW) November 9, 2017
Tampa (TPA) November 9, 2017

“We are excited to bring these two popular destinations to the newest cities in our network,” said Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. “Spirit Airlines is committed to bringing more ultra-low fare options to Hartford and Pittsburgh and we look forward to growing our presence in Southwest Florida.”

Last month, the carrier already released their summer flights with service in eight destinations: Baltimore/Washington, Cleveland, Detroit, New Orleans, Oakland, Orlando, San Diego and Seattle.

In the News

