Spirit Airlines Connects Hartford and Pittsburgh to Fort Myers and Tampa
MIAMI – Spirit Airlines announced today their new daily seasonal service to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers and Tampa International Airport (TPA) from Hartford’s Bradley International Airport (BDL) and Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT).
Spirit will also begin service from BDL and PIT to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) beginning tomorrow, June 16th. Additionally, the airline will announce in the coming weeks, another service from Pittsburgh to Orlando, Las Vegas, Houston and Los Angeles.
New and existing service includes:
|Hartford (BDL) to/from
|Start Date
|Orlando (MCO)
|April 27, 2017
|Myrtle Beach (MYR)
|April 28, 2017
|Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
|June 15, 2017
|Fort Myers (RSW)
|November 9, 2017
|Tampa (TPA)
|November 9, 2017
|Pittsburgh (PIT) to/from
|Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW)
|May 25, 2017
|Myrtle Beach (MYR)
|May 25, 2017
|Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
|June 15, 2017
|Orlando (MCO)
|June 22, 2017
|Las Vegas (LAS)
|June 22, 2017
|Houston (IAH)
|July 13, 2017
|Los Angeles (LAX)
|July 13, 2017
|Fort Myers (RSW)
|November 9, 2017
|Tampa (TPA)
|November 9, 2017
“We are excited to bring these two popular destinations to the newest cities in our network,” said Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. “Spirit Airlines is committed to bringing more ultra-low fare options to Hartford and Pittsburgh and we look forward to growing our presence in Southwest Florida.”
Last month, the carrier already released their summer flights with service in eight destinations: Baltimore/Washington, Cleveland, Detroit, New Orleans, Oakland, Orlando, San Diego and Seattle.