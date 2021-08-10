MIAMI – After months of delay, Nigeria’s Green Africa Airways (Q9) is set to take off after securing its Air Operators Certificate (AOC) on Monday.

The airline’s first flight is scheduled for August 12 from the capital city of Lagos (LOS) to Abuja (ABV). Q9 was initially to start operations in the month of June but did not go as planned, however, the airline finally said today:

“Following the successful completion of all five phases of the AOC application process, Green Africa was today presented its Air Operator’s Certificate by Kayode Ajiboye on behalf of Director-General of the NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, at the NCAA headquarters in Abuja.”

“With this certificate, Green Africa is able to commence operations in accordance with its initial route network unveiled earlier in June.”

Babawande Afolabi, founder and CEO of Q9 said, “This is a watershed moment in our journey to use the power of air travel to create a better future. Thanks to the NCAA, the G-team, our investors, and other stakeholders, Green Africa is now set to start serving customers.”

Photo: green Africa airways

Fleet and Network

The airline comprises a fleet of 3 leased ATR 72-600 aircraft (5N-GAE, 5N-GAD, 5N-GAA) with 70 seats. By the end of 2022, Green Africa expects to have 15 ATR 72s.

In 2020, the airline ordered 50 Airbus A220-300, deliveries of which have been deferred as of the pandemic impact.

The airline has called itself valued based on providing affordable fares aiming to help grow Nigeria’s economy. Through its Lagos base, it will fly to six domestic cities being Abuja, Port Harcourt, Akure, Ilorin, Enugu, and Owerri.