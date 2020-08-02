Greece Bans Wizz Air Flights

MIAMI – A few hours ago, Greece issued a NOTAM that Wizz Air (W6) flights cannot land in Greek airports. The reason is the carrier’s non-adherence to obligations regarding COVID-19.

As I flew W6 to and from Greece this week, my opinion faults the Greek Government and not the airline.

The Flight Ban

On August 2 21:00, The Greek Authorities issues the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). It comes in effect immediately and lasts until August 14. It suspends W6 from operating flights to Greece due to the carrier not following regulations.

According to a previous NOTAM, A2138/20, all operators flying to Greece must check passengers’ Locator Forms before boarding. Not having the PLF results in a denial of entry.

In addition, some passengers are tested upon arrival. The NOTAM does not detail if Wizz Air UK is banned too or not.

The Reality

As many friends and I have flown W6 recently to Greece, I can say that operators did just that. Many passengers were denied boarding for not presenting the PLF.

Somewhere they check it when queuing; for example, in Vienna, from where I flew to Heraklion. What I can imagine is a one-off time when a flight was not checked, but this is a brutal penalty.

I would blame the Greek Health Ministry instead! Its PLF is much worse than Spain’s. When I filled it out, it resulted in an error twice. It does not provide sufficient information and in some places, there is no room to answer.

When arriving, the QR code is only checked if tested, but where I arrived in Greece, they do not have QR reader equipment as Spain does.

Also, you receive the QR code on the day of departure, which is really bad for those traveling early hours and not having a phone.

When I entered the country, I was tested for COVID-19 but was given absolutely 0 information. I was not informed of what to do or what I could do; they did not care about my internal flight.

What is even more ridiculous is that I still have not received the test result. The test was on Wednesday and it is now Sunday.

Summary

Considering my experiences, I cannot really believe that W6 was deliberately not checking the PLFs. There may have been a few cases, but would those result in a ban?

This has serious economic consequences as W6 has an extensive Greek network. Conspiracy over business interests cannot be ruled out.

The ban could also have serious blowback, as W6 will not watch and smile while 20% of its network is cut down. My contention is that Greece really should improve its PLF system and prioritize consulting over penalizing W6.