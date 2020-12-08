Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes to Resume Flying the Boeing 737 MAX

MIAMI – Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (G3) will resume flying the Boeing 737 MAX on its domestic routes starting Wednesday, December 9.

The announcement by the Brazilian carrier comes just under a week after American Airlines (AA) organized the first public appearance of the aircraft with the media on board after its ungrounding. The PR move was a way for AA to prove that the aircraft was safe after the 20-month ban.

Gol Boeing 737MAX taking off. Photo: Gol

The Return of the Boeing 737 MAX

The US lifted the ban on the Boeing 737 MAX last month, with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) outlining the details regarding the software, system, and training updates that airlines must adopt. AA, after the lifting of the ban, had said that at the end of 2020 would re-introduce the 737 MAX on daily flights on its Miami-New York route.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, the only Boeing 737 MAX operator in Brazil, has said the jet’s first flights will be on routes to/from the airline’s hub in Sao Paulo.

Featured image: GOL Boeing 737MAX. Photo: Boeing

