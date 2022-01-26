DALLAS – 12 new Boeing 737-8 aircraft are on their way to GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (G3) due to a US$600m funding agreement with Castlelake LP. The transaction will benefit Brazil’s largest domestic airline by adding 10 financed-leased craft to the fleet, along with two sale-leasebacks.

“The financing for these 737 MAX aircraft initiates a new cycle of value creation in our fleet,” said Paulo Kakinoff, CEO. “With favorable market conditions for new MAX aircraft and our strong partnership with Boeing, these aircraft further advance our market leadership position.”

GOL 737 MAX. Photo: Formagini. Questo file è licenziato in base ai termini della licenza Creative Commons Attribuzione-Condividi allo stesso modo 4.0 Internazionale

Covering the Costs

The airline says that the funds will cover the cost of acquiring the planes and also the return costs on GOL’s Boeing 737NGs.

Per a press release, G3 expects to return up to 18 Boeing 737NG aircraft in 2022 and a total of 34 NG aircraft by year-end 2025.

Delivery of the MAX planes begins this month. In Q3 of 2021, G3 signed agreements for 26 additional 737-8 aircraft. Currently, it has a total of 102 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to be delivered.

“Accelerating our fleet transformation to the 737 MAX positions us more competitively for growth through greater flexibility in our capacity management and enables the expansion of routes and destinations. This will ensure we are highly efficient at meeting fluctuations in travel demand,” said Celso Ferrer, COO. “Furthermore, adding these new aircraft will reduce the average age of GOL’s fleet from 11 to seven years.”

GOL also operates Boeing 737-800 aircraft. Photo: Joao Pedro Santoro/Airways

Carbon Neutrality

GOL says that the MAX is a significant portion of its efforts to attain carbon neutrality by 2050. The MAX uses 15% less fuel, is 16% lower in carbon emissions, and produces 40% less noise. It also has a greater flight range than the NG aircraft.

CFO Richard Lark noted, “We are in the advantageous position of being able to better optimize our capital structure through diverse access to financing sources via export credit agencies, capital markets, and operating leases. This latest aircraft transaction further establishes the financial sustainability of our fleet management and enhances the Company’s value for all stakeholders through the increased efficiencies that we’ll achieve.”

GOL is Brazil’s largest airline and has alliances with American Airlines (AA) and the Air France-KLM Group. The low-cost airline is based at Rio de Janeiro Airport (GIG). In 2019, it had 37.7% of the domestic and 3.8% of the international market shares in terms of passengers per kilometer flown. It is the owner of the “new” VARIG brand, which was founded in 2006.

GOL Airlines Route Map as of January 2022. From the airline website.

About Castlelake LP

Castlelake, based in Minneapolis, MN, USA, is a major player in the aviation world. It is an experienced leader in aircraft ownership and servicing. It invests in aircraft and aviation assets and offers tailored financing, leasing, and servicing solutions.

The firm has invested US$15bn in aviation and has underwritten more than one-third of the global aviation fleet. More than 300 aircraft are currently managed by Castlelake. It has a relationship with 175 airlines across 60 countries.

Featured image: GOL Linhas Aéreas PR-XMR Boeing 737-8 MAX. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways