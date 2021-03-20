MIAMI – Brazilian low-cost airline GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (G3) is set to conduct an advanced sale of airline tickets.

The South American carrier stated in a press release that an advanced sale of airline tickets will occur, with G3 selling around R$300,000,000 worth of tickets to Smiles Fidelidade.

The sale will be remunerated at 115% of the CDI rate.

A Strategic Partnership

Smiles Fidelidade manages the frequent flyer program for G3 and both entities have emphasized a commitment to maintain the current contractual through 2021.

The news comes shortly after G3 became the first airline to resume passenger service with the previously grounded Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

