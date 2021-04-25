MIAMI – Indian carrier GoAir (G8) is focusing on providing ultra-low-cost service amid the pandemic as it looks to develop its growth.

GoAir CEO Kaushik Khona is quoted in Deccan Herald report saying that “we at GoAir believe that the airline is uniquely placed with its inherent ultra-low-cost structure that has always stood us in good stead” in an exclusive interview with PTI.

The airline experienced a recent change in management, with founder Jed Wadia stepping down in March while Spirit Airlines (NK) CEO Ben Badlanza being appointed to a vice-chairman position.

With the new team, G8 is actively seeking funds to help bolster expansion plans.

GoAir Airbus A320-271Neo with registration VT-WJL. Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

Ultra-Low-Cost Expansion

Khona further said in the interview with PTI that plans involve a single aircraft and engine type, with an Airbus A320neo in the high-density 186 seating configuration.

He further told PTI that short-term vacationing is likely to become popular in the post COVID-19 pandemic world, with many of the G8 routes operating in a point-to-point network.

The post-pandemic world will have to wait as COVID-19 cases surge in India, but when it arrives G8 will certainly be a strong player.