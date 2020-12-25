MIAMI – Indian airline GoAir (G8) launched a daily service between Mumbai Chhatrapati S Maharaj International (BOM) and Mangaluru (IXE) yesterday, The Times of India reported on December 23.

As stated in the report, G8 links Mumbai to Mangaluru with a daily direct flight operated by “state-of-the-art Airbus 320neo,” adding that the schedule of this flight has been designed to allow “quick and convenient connections to Mangaluru.”

Flight G8 0338 will depart Mangaluru at 9:30am and arrive at BOM at 11am, while flight G8 0335 will depart Mumbai at 7:40am and arrive at IXE at 9am.

Conducting Surveys for Service Improvements

GoAir CEO Kaushik Khona tells the news outlet that “in a span of three weeks” the airline “plans to introduce direct flight to Mangaluru and will add one stop flights to Delhi (DEL), Kolkata (CCU), Ahmedabad (AMD) and international routes after evaluation.”

Khona also added that marketing for the first inaugural flights resulted in bookings by 160 passengers, and that the airline would conduct a survey “to identify one-stop flights to domestic as well as to international routes,” so layover for the connecting flights are as minimal as possible.

