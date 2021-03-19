MIAMI – Miami-based startup Global Crossing Airlines (GXA) is teaming up with SmartLynx to expand its reach even before the first revenue flight.

GlobalX and European aircraft leasing specialist SmartLynx Airlines (6Y) have announced an expanded partnership with the goal of “creating new opportunities and increasing global operating coverage,” 6Y said in a news release.

The airlines have already cooperated during GXA’s FAA certification process. The expanded strategic partnership between 6Y and GXA “opens doors for cargo cooperation, better region coverage, and for new possibilities to offer clients mutual services.” The agreement is subject to approvals from the US Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Latvia-based 6Y specializes in full-service ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance) leasing solutions on Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The airline is part of the Avia Solutions Group.

GlobalX, a new ACMI provider

GlobalX is certified under a Part 121 certificate as a Domestic and Flag carrier. It will initially do business as Global X before becoming Global Crossing. GXA plans to operate wet-leased and ACMI flights for airlines, tour operators, sports teams, and other groups with Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

“Our partnership with SmartLynx has already paid great dividends as we have used their deep experience with the A320 family of aircraft to improve our operations as we get ready for revenue service,” Ed Wegel, chairman and CEO of GlobalX, said in the news release. “We now look forward to taking this partnership to the next level by combining our sales and service efforts worldwide, and as well consulting on acquiring both passenger and cargo aircraft.”

SmartLynx CEO Zygimantas Surintas added, “Joining forces with GlobalX will enable both companies to execute business strategies with lower operational risks and costs, creating additional value for our customers and attracting new ones. Additionally, we are happy to share our valuable know-how and industry experience, assisting GlobalX to improve their efficiency and results.

“The partnership is a step forward in our strategic plans for the cargo business model and plans of becoming one of the largest narrow-body cargo freight carriers within the next three years.”

