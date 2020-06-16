GeoSky Operates Medical Flight To Rome

LONDON – On June 14, 2020, GeoSky (GEL) operated a medical flight from Tbilisi (TBS) to Rome (FCO). The aircraft was a Boeing 747-236BSF with registration 4L-GEN and is one of the last Boeing 747-200 to operate commercial flights.

The airplane landed at FCO at around 7:05 p.m. local time with 42 tons of medical aid and taking off at around 9:40 p.m. local time for a return flight to TBS.

Photo: Daniel Veronesi

GEL’s Boeing 747-236BSF service history

The aircraft is 33.3 years old. The delivery date was March 17, 1987, when it entered service with British Airways (BA). In 2002 the airplane entered the fleet with Air Atlanta Icelandic (CC) and remained there until 2006 when it entered service, on leasing, with Malaysia Airlines (MH).

In 2011, it returned to service for CC and operated flights with the airline until December 2019, when it became part of the GEL fleet.

The aircraft is configured with four Rolls Royce RB211-524D4 engines that provide a thrust of 236kN each.

Photo: Matei Descalu

About GeoSky

GEL is a cargo airline based in Georgia. The airline’s birth was in 2017 and currently has a fleet of 3 aircraft. All Boeing 747-200BSF. During the pandemic, the company has operated a number of flights carrying medical aid.