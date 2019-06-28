Georgian Airways To Receive First Boeing 737-800

LONDON – Airzena Georgian Airways is due to receive its first Boeing 737-800 aircraft. This new addition will accompany its two Boeing 737-700s, four Embraer E190/195s, and one Bombardier CRJ 200.

The carrier’s new Boeing 737-800 will hold up to 180 passengers compared to the 132 that its 737-700s hold, split between 12 seats in business class and 120 in economy class.

Georgian Airways have stated that the addition of the Boeing 737-800 into its fleet should help reduce the prices of its air tickets.

The new aircraft will launch on direct flights from Georgian Airways’ hub in Tbilisi across its network of 26 destinations throughout Europe, Russia, Africa, and the Middle East. The airline intends to deploy the aircraft on routes to Moscow, Amsterdam, Dubai, and Tel Aviv.

It is currently unknown as to where the new Boeing 737-800 for Georgian Airways is being leased from and how old the airframe is.

The new aircraft should enable Georgian Airways to expand its network and aid towards increasing their annual passenger numbers, which may lead to a further expansion and fleet renewal plan.