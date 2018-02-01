GECAS, Travel Service Take Delivery of First Boeing 737 MAX

MIAMI — Travel Service and GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) received the airline’s first Boeing 737 MAX 8.

“We are pleased that Travel Service is among the first airlines to include 737 MAX into its fleet,” said Roman Vik, Travel Service CEO.

Czech Republic’s largest carrier, Travel Service, is leasing the aircraft from GECAS. The airline operates regular flights under the SmartWings brand, along with charter and private flights in the business jet category.

Currently, Travel Service flies to more than 400 airports on four continents with an all-Boeing fleet of 32 aircraft: two 737-700, 26 737-800, two 737-900ER and, with the new addition, one 737 MAX 8.

According to Vik, the airline is growing and has plans for expansion. He added that the 737 MAX would “fully support our ambitious development plan and competitive advantage.”

“Thanks to a new modern fleet, Travel Service will be able to launch direct flights to new destinations and enhance the travel experience of our customers,” Vik concluded.

“GECAS is delighted to further strengthen its business relationship with Travel Service by delivering the airline’s first Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane,” said Felix McArdle, Senior Vice President, GECAS Sales & Marketing. “GECAS has been a partner with Travel Service since its inception with five 737-800s currently on lease to this dynamic airline.”

The aircraft is the first of ten 737 MAX Travel Service has leased. According to GECAS, the remaining airliners are soon to be delivered.

“Travel Service is one of the fastest growing operators in the region, and we are delighted that it is adding the 737 MAX to its all-Boeing fleet, boosting capacity for its upcoming summer season schedule,” said Monty Oliver, Vice-President of Europe Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.